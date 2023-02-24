SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.93 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 742,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,055. The company has a market cap of $955.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.