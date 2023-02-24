SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $168.40. 3,925,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,423. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

