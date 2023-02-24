Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,300 ($39.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $38.63 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. Spectris has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.