SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,682.08

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,682.08 ($20.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($21.34). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,770 ($21.32), with a volume of 1,229,133 shares trading hands.

SSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.98) to GBX 2,050 ($24.69) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,950 ($23.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.04) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.26).

The company has a market cap of £19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,796.94, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,717.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,682.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,081.63%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

