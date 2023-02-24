Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital downgraded Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$43.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.22.

Stelco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of STLC stock traded down C$1.76 on Friday, hitting C$51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 292,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,905. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

