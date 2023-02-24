Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $15.57. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 84,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.