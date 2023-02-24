Stephen I. Robertson Sells 2,302 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $88,696.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,355.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
INTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,337. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74.
INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
