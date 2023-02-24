Stephen I. Robertson Sells 2,302 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $88,696.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,355.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,337. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

About Intapp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intapp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.