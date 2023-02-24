Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.45.

Autodesk stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

