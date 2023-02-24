StockNews.com Downgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Hold

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 495,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

