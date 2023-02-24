StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

TAYD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 16,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

