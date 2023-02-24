StockNews.com Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Buy

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 1,323,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after purchasing an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

