StockNews.com Upgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
FONAR Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
