StockNews.com Upgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in FONAR by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FONAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

