StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Vale by 89.6% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

