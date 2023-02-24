Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $93.23 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,606.97 or 0.06929065 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,457,189 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
