Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) was up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 11,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 85,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

