Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 124,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

