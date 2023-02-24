Susan Y. Kim Sells 1,920,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 939,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,286. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

