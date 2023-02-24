sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $50.73 million and $2.22 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,912,804 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

