Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €118.00 by Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($125.53) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €97.30 ($103.51) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a one year high of €73.48 ($78.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €101.12 and its 200 day moving average is €103.56.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

