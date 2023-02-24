Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.90 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.15). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 12.76 ($0.15), with a volume of 288,075 shares traded.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.24.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

