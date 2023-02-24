Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $142.39 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $142.39 million and $2.70 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00571704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00178064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

