Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

