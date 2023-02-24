TD Securities Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$75.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.40.

Altus Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.95. 98,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,766. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.22. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$61.60.

Insider Activity

Altus Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

