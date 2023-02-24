TD Securities Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Cormark decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.79. 511,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,818. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

