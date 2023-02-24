Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $44.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

