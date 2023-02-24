Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.75–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.75)-($1.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.72.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 3,686,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

