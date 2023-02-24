Telcoin (TEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.89 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and $1.93 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

