Telsey Advisory Group Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $242.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.56.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 788,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day moving average of $243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

