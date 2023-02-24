Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.