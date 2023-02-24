Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $0.76

Tenset (10SET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Tenset has a market cap of $134.35 million and approximately $47,167.31 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00432886 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.37 or 0.28675142 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,677,415 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

