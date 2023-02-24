TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0270

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $264.51 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079170 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056237 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009936 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026912 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003786 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,822,057 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,008,358 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
