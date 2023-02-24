Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile



Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

