Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 10,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.20.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.