Tezos (XTZ) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $54.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,767,941 coins and its circulating supply is 928,355,064 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

