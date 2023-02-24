The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,046.68

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.68 ($12.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.25). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,072.50 ($12.92), with a volume of 82,860 shares traded.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,007.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,528.57 and a beta of 0.67.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 6.05 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

