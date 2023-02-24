THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on THG from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. THG has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$0.69.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.