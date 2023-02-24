Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TRI opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

