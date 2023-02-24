Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toast’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,924,190 shares of company stock worth $72,999,425 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.