Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and traded as high as $21.62. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 43,322 shares changing hands.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

