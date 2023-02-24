Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro Sells 1,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

