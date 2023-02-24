TraDAO (TOD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00430930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.38 or 0.28542588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

