TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 471,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 312,670 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.60.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its position in TransAlta by 32.4% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 370.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

