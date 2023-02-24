TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

TSE RNW traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

