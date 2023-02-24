Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.