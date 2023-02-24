Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.26

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $116.79 million and approximately $547,703.46 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

