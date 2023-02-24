TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRS. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.