TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $972 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.64 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 206,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriMas by 50.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

