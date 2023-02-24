True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 0.9%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

