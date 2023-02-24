Truist Financial Downgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

