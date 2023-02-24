Truist Financial Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $180.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

